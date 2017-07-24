Alexis Ren Needs To Get That Booty In Adult Movies
July 24th, 2017
If you’re a regular reader of the site, then you already know that I’ve been talking up Alexis Ren here for years now. Saying how she’s hands down one of the hottest women on Instagram, and how she should be a Victoria’s Secret model if they weren’t too busy giving those jobs to rich kids with famous parents. But, you know, I’m starting to think maybe I was wrong. Because after this latest round of Alexis Insta-hotness, I think I’ve figured out her true calling: porn. Some things are just meant to be, don’t you agree?
