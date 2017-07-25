Victoria Justice’s Emo Art Project Fail
July 25th, 2017
I don’t know if Victoria Justice is practicing for a new movie where she’s playing some emo art school hottie or what, but I don’t really get the point of these “artsy” shots of her playing around with a camera. If she wants to take pictures of herself, she should just do what all the other hotties her age are doing. You don’t need a fancy camera. All you need is a smartphone and a mirror and a bikini. And actually, that last one is only optional.
