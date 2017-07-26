Josie Canseco Heats Up Her Instagram

I know it’s probably hard for you guys to tell the difference between Josie Canseco here and just about every single other blonde Insta-wannabe out there. Hell, it’s hard for me and it’s my job. But here’s a quick refresher: Josie’s the one with the rich dad who thinks posing in a bikini for “professional” photographers makes her a real model. Hmm, that still doesn’t really narrow it down, does it? OK. Her rich dad’s the one who’s a former baseball player. So there you go. Now enjoy.

» view all 11 photos