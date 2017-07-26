Sara Jean Underwood’s Private Instagram And Snapchat Cause She’s A Hard Worker

July 26th, 2017

So I guess Sara Jean Underwood is still hard at work trying to make this whole “professional hot nobody” gig of hers pay off, because now she’s hitting her loyal perverts fans up for more money over on Facebook, by making “private” Instagram and Snapchat accounts that you can unlock by paying her. And frankly, I’m outraged. It’s just disgusting. I mean, if she makes her Instagram private, I won’t be able to creep it anymore. Not cool!

