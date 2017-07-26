Stella Maxwell Nude For Vogue Brazil

I guess Stella Maxwell must still be dating Kristen Stewart, because I’ve noticed that her photoshoots have started to become a lot less “Victoria’s Secret model hot” and a lot more “art student model hot.” But hey, as long as she keeps posing totally naked like this, I can’t really complain. So enjoy this shoot Stella did for Vogue Brazil and let’s hope this whole “wearing clothing” thing is just a phase.

