Stella Maxwell Nude For Vogue Brazil
July 26th, 2017
I guess Stella Maxwell must still be dating Kristen Stewart, because I’ve noticed that her photoshoots have started to become a lot less “Victoria’s Secret model hot” and a lot more “art student model hot.” But hey, as long as she keeps posing totally naked like this, I can’t really complain. So enjoy this shoot Stella did for Vogue Brazil and let’s hope this whole “wearing clothing” thing is just a phase.
