Elsa Hosk Is Sweet Perfection

Elsa Hosk is incredible. She may be my favorite VS model of the moment. Some people complain that she is too thin, and to them I say go eat another cheeseburger and shut the hell up. Elsa is a healthy looking woman and just because she probably only eats salads does’t mean she is unhappy. It only means that she’ll make a fortune modeling lingerie and bikinis, and then a bigger fortune when she marries/divorces some uber rich dude getting half his billions like Miranda Kerr.

» view all 13 photos