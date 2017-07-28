Dove Cameron Gets Raw And Sexy
July 28th, 2017
I’ve been patiently waiting for Dove Cameron to finally ditch her wholesome Disney Channel image for something a little more fitting for a young, up-and-coming hottie. And no, this photoshoot for RAW isn’t going to cause a five-alarm pants fire or anything, she’s still wearing way too much clothing for my tastes. But this GIF is definitely a step in the right direction. More please. (And just to be clear, I mean more cleavage shots and less clothing.)
