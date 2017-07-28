Joanna Krupa Is Cougaring It Up In Mykonos
July 28th, 2017
According to my sources (AKA creeping her Instagram all morning), one of my OG future ex-wives Joanna Krupa is vacationing in Greece right now. Which basically involves taking and posting as many bikini selfies as her international data plan will allow. I’ve never been to Greece before, since that would mean leaving my mom’s basement, but if I’d known the view was this good, I might have reconsidered. Yow!
