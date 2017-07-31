Bella Thorne Gets Cleaned Up In A Tub

I know a few of you out there are starting to get tired of these daily Bella Thorne posts, but I also know that for every email I get sent asking me to stop putting up pictures of this professional attention-seeker, there’s probably at least 10 more of you who’d write begging me to put up more pictures. You know, if your hands weren’t already busy doing something else. So to those guys: this one’s for you. You’re welcome.



