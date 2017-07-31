Elsa Hosk Ass-umes Position

July 31st, 2017

Elsa Hosk

You know how last time I did a post on Elsa Hosk, I said that the Swedish hottie was probably my new #1 favorite Victoria’s Secret hottie? Well, after spending some time looking over Elsa’s latest lingerie booty shots, I’d like to make a correction… Because she’s now my new #1 favorite woman of all-time. P.S. No offense, Mom.

Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures
Loading...