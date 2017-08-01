Blake Lively’s Cleavage For Glamour
August 1st, 2017
I haven’t done a post on Blake Lively in probably over a year, mostly because she stopped showing up in tight dresses 24/7 so she could go and have another kid, and I don’t like to reward that kind of selfish behavior here on Hollywood Tuna. Anyway, I’m happy to report that that’s all over now, and Blake is finally back to work showing off that MILF cleavage of hers in Glamour. It’s about time.
