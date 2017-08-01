Salma Hayek Busts Out For Elle

August 1st, 2017

Salma Hayek

I knew Salma Hayek had to be getting up there, because she’s been giving me five-alarm pants fires for years now. But after this latest busty photoshoot for French Elle, I had to go double-check and make sure, and apparently she’s 50! Which is nuts, because those massive funbags of hers don’t look a day over 20. Honestly, I was so surprised, my pants fell right off. And that’s the story I’m sticking to in court if this Starbucks decides to press charges.

Salma Hayek Salma Hayek Salma Hayek Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Salma Hayek Salma Hayek Salma Hayek
