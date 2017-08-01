Salma Hayek Busts Out For Elle
August 1st, 2017
I knew Salma Hayek had to be getting up there, because she’s been giving me five-alarm pants fires for years now. But after this latest busty photoshoot for French Elle, I had to go double-check and make sure, and apparently she’s 50! Which is nuts, because those massive funbags of hers don’t look a day over 20. Honestly, I was so surprised, my pants fell right off. And that’s the story I’m sticking to in court if this Starbucks decides to press charges.
