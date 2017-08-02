Selena Gomez’s Private Polaroids
August 2nd, 2017
Looks like Selena Gomez released a bunch of private candid Polaroids, I guess to promote her new single or something. And before you rush to hit that zoom button, no, none of them are as “private” as you might’ve hoped. So to make up for any eye strain you might’ve incurred as a result, I’ve included a GIF of Selena air humping on stage as a bonus. No zooming in necessary. (You’re welcome.)
