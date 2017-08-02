Britney Spears Gets Her Boobs Pumped

I know it’s probably hard to remember, especially if you’ve got as short of an attention span as I do, but it was only a year or two ago that Britney Spears was just another washed-up, Cheeto-dust-covered, Walmart-shopping soccer mom. Now though? She’s got her own Vegas show, and she’s back to being the old Hot Britney we all knew and loved. And here’s a few shots of her showing just how she got back into such good shape. Now, what were we talking about again? Sorry, I got a little distracted…



