Hilary Duff Does Bella Thorne
August 2nd, 2017
Here’s Hilary Duff doing her best Bella Thorne impression: sticking out her tongue in a bikini on Snapchat. I don’t know if this is some kind of viral marketing stunt for a new TV show or if Hilary’s just trying to recapture her status as my former #1 favorite MILF, but whatever it is, I like it! More, please.
