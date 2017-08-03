Miley Cyrus Does Cosmo Good

According to this cover, we’re going to see Miley Cyrus like we’ve “never seen her” before in Cosmopolitan‘s September issue. And I’m not sure who writes these things, or which Miley they’ve been watching these past couple years, but not only have we seen this all before — Miley rolling around in lingerie and straddling a motorcycle in short shorts is exactly what I’ve been missing ever since she started this whole “wholesome country girl” act of hers. It’s about time they brought the old Miley back!

» view all 12 photos