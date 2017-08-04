Paris Hilton Is Looking Pretty Good

I know it’s been a while since I’ve done any new posts on Paris Hilton. Chances are, with all the other Snapchat-wannabes and “professional” Instagram models out there, you probably forgot all about her. I know I did. But you’ve got to respect the trailblazers, and none of those hotties would be half as famous today if it weren’t for Paris making posing in bikinis and having rich parents into a legitimate full-time job. So here’s a few new bikini selfies and sexy pictures from the OG hot nobody, for old times’ sake.