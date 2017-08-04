Meet Hottie Paige Reifler
August 4th, 2017
I’m pretty sure this is the first full post I’ve done on Paige Reifler here. Which is kind of insane, considering she’s pretty much a pants fire waiting to happen. Anyway, according to my sources, Paige is a New York model with rich parents (big surprise!) and she had some kind of boring “scandal” with one of the One Direction losers a few years ago. But the way I see it, let’s forget all that and just focus on what’s actually important: these super-hot lingerie pictures. Enjoy!
