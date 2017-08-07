Hailey Clauson’s Booty Is Exquisite

I’ve been doing this gig for a long time now, but there’s some things about the modeling business that I just may never understand. Like how rich kid wannabes like the Jenner sisters and the Hadids can land runway gigs and billboards in New York City, but Hailey Clauson here still isn’t a household name. Sometimes life just isn’t fair. But as long as Hailey keeps putting out hotness like this, I’ll keep rooting for her… to keep putting out hotness just like this. Yow!





