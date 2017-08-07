Bella Thorne Is Working on Her Underboob Fitness

I guess some troll (or manager or director) told Bella Thorne she needed to lose some weight or something, because according to her latest video, the hardest-working hottie on Snapchat has started working out. And I was all set to get outraged on Bella’s behalf and point out how hard she already works and how good she looks, but then I realized something: the more she works out, the more we get videos just like this. So, uh, nevermind.



