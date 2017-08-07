Selena Gomez Bikini Pic And More

Don’t get me wrong, I am 100% here for Selena Gomez promoting her new single by dropping sexy selfies and new photoshoots on an almost daily basis. But if she wants to get serious about this whole self-promotion thing, someone’s got to get her a much better camera. Because this latest bikini picture is blurry AF. Luckily, I know someone whose phone takes great pictures and doesn’t have anything better to do than follow Selena around 24/7… Hint, hint. (It’s me.)