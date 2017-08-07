Elsa Hosk Is Perfection

I know I like to rag on the modeling business on this site and say how it’s not what it used to be, because now it’s become ruled by wannabes with rich parents and/or a few million Instagram followers. But turns out, there’s a silver lining to all that: because now even super-hot world-class supermodels like Elsa Hosk here have been forced to become professional Instagram models who have to post daily bikini shots in order to keep up. And I think we can all agree that that’s a very, very good thing. So enjoy!

