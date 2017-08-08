Rachel Bilson Makes A Hottie Comeback

Is Rachel Bilson still famous? I haven’t heard anything about her in years, so I’m not really sure. I definitely haven’t done a post on her in a while, and as we all know, that’s the true test of any hottie’s pop culture relevance. (Stop laughing.) Anyway, I guess she’s trying to make a comeback or something, because she just did a cover shoot for some mag I’ve never heard of. And it’s a good first step. But if Rachel really wants to extend her 15 minutes, I think a high-profile fling with a low-profile blogger could really do the trick. I’m game if she is. Call me!