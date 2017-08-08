Katrina Bowden’s Booty In A Bikini

I don’t know about you dudes, but I’m seriously digging Katrina Bowden‘s new gig as a professional bikini nobody — sorry, I mean, “fitness model.” It’s like posing for cameras in a bikini was what she was born to do. Anyway, I’m just glad Katrina found her true calling in life. It’s like when I realized I was meant to lie on the couch looking at pictures of hotties like Katrina all day. Enjoy!