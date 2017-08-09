Emily Ratajkowski Will Blow Your Pants Off

Don’t let the fact that Emily Ratajkowski‘s got a billion Instagram followers fool you. She’s still a real working supermodel in addition to being an Insta-pants fire. And here she is doing a new fall campaign for DL1961, which according to my sources is some kind of jeans company. Which is funny, because with photoshoots like this, I could’ve sworn they sold fire extinguishers or giant buckets of ice. Go figure.