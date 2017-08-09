Emily Ratajkowski Will Blow Your Pants Off

August 9th, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski

Don’t let the fact that Emily Ratajkowski‘s got a billion Instagram followers fool you. She’s still a real working supermodel in addition to being an Insta-pants fire. And here she is doing a new fall campaign for DL1961, which according to my sources is some kind of jeans company. Which is funny, because with photoshoots like this, I could’ve sworn they sold fire extinguishers or giant buckets of ice. Go figure.

Emily Ratajkowski, Emily Ratajkowski, Emily Ratajkowski,
Emily Ratajkowski, Emily Ratajkowski, Emily Ratajkowski,
Emily Ratajkowski, Emily Ratajkowski,
Emily Ratajkowski,
Loading...