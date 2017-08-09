Feminism Ruined Kristen Stewart
August 9th, 2017
Before you ask, no, I don’t know what Kristen Stewart is doing on the cover of some Croatian fashion mag. (That’s right, I actually did 30 seconds of research. My mom would be proud.) But I do know that for a while there, Kristen was actually looking kind of hot, and then she went and chopped off all her hair. And now that she’s got a dude buzz cut, I think we can safely go back to ignoring her again. Too bad. She had
so much some potential.
