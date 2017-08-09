Chloe Grace Moretz Looking Cute In Variety

According to my sources, Variety did some story on Chloe Grace Moretz being the next big thing in Hollywood or whatever. But forget her movies. They forgot to include the most important part of Chloe’s rise to fame: her Instagram bikini pictures. AKA the one thing people might actually pay to see. But luckily, I didn’t, and I’ve got a bonus Insta-pic for you guys below. See? Now that’s real journalism. Feel free to send my Pulitzer care of my mom’s basement.