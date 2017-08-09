Kate Upton Does Shape Magazine
August 9th, 2017
I wasn’t too surprised when I heard Kate Upton made the cover of Shape Magazine‘s September issue, considering I’ve been talking up her perfect shape ever since her and those giant funbags of hers first burst onto the scene. And, uh, speaking of bursting, I think you might want to stay seated for 20 minutes after reading this post. Just to be safe. Enjoy.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Loading...