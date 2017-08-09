Kate Upton Does Shape Magazine

August 9th, 2017

Kate Upton

I wasn’t too surprised when I heard Kate Upton made the cover of Shape Magazine‘s September issue, considering I’ve been talking up her perfect shape ever since her and those giant funbags of hers first burst onto the scene. And, uh, speaking of bursting, I think you might want to stay seated for 20 minutes after reading this post. Just to be safe. Enjoy.

Kate Upton Kate Upton
Loading...