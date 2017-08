More Kate Upton Getting In Shape

Remember how yesterday, I showed you guys Kate Upton‘s new¬†Shape Magazine cover? Well, today, I’ve got the full photoshoot for you below, including a special behind-the-scenes video of Kate talking about… I have no idea, because I only watched it on mute. But whatever it is, I can tell you this: it all makes for a great workout. You’re going to have the buffest forearms and wrists after this.