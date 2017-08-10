Ariel Winter Twerks

Since I know how much you perverts love Ariel Winter, AKA the second-hardest-working hottie on Snapchat (after Bella Thorne, of course), here’s a few new shots of her hard at work keeping her 15 minutes of fame going with another pair of cleavage shots. And one GIF of her twerking on the world’s luckiest dog. Guess he must’ve been a very good boy.