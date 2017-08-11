Bella Hadid Does SuperELLE Good

August 11th, 2017

Bella Hadid

I’ve never heard of SuperELLE before, but according to my sources, Bella Hadid did this leggy photoshoot for the Chinese fashion mag’s upcoming fall issue. Now, if you ask me, this whole thing sounds kind of made up, which makes it pretty perfect that they hired a fake model like Bella. A knockoff supermodel for a knockoff version of ELLE. I just wonder who paid who, and how much.

Bella Hadid Pictures Bella Hadid Pictures Bella Hadid Pictures Bella Hadid Pictures Bella Hadid Pictures
Bella Hadid Pictures Bella Hadid Pictures
Bella Hadid Pictures
