Charlotte McKinney’s Sweet Busty Bikini Pose
August 14th, 2017
I know most of you will probably look at these new bikini updates from Charlotte McKinney and just assume that everyone’s current favorite busty nobody is on vacation or something. After all, she’s taking selfies on a yacht in a bikini, right? Wrong. This is Charlotte hard at work. How else do you think she could afford to take a luxury beach trip on a professional Instagrammer salary? Those boat rentals ain’t cheap. Which means she’s either with some rich sugar daddy or some bikini company’s footing the bill. Either way, I say it’s clearly worth every penny. So enjoy.
