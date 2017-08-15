Hailey Clauson In Sexy Lingerie
August 15th, 2017
I still don’t know how or why Hailey Clauson isn’t a bigger name in the modeling business. With pictures this good, she should be twice as famous as either one of the Hadid sisters! The only thing I can think of is that Hailey hasn’t tried hooking up with a C-list bikini blogger yet (no matter how many times I’ve offered). And I mean, sure, it probably won’t do anything, but on the other hand, Hailey can’t know for sure until she tries, right? Call me!
