Hailey Clauson In Sexy Lingerie

I still don’t know how or why Hailey Clauson isn’t a bigger name in the modeling business. With pictures this good, she should be twice as famous as either one of the Hadid sisters! The only thing I can think of is that Hailey hasn’t tried hooking up with a C-list bikini blogger yet (no matter how many times I’ve offered). And I mean, sure, it probably won’t do anything, but on the other hand, Hailey can’t know for sure until she tries, right? Call me!