Gigi Hadid Can’t Beat Bella
August 15th, 2017
I guess the Hadids must’ve gotten some kind of two-for-one deal on foreign fashion magazine covers, because first Bella did Chinese Elle last week, and now here’s Gigi Hadid with her very own photoshoot in Vogue Korea. It’s a little tough for me to pick which sister did it better, mostly because neither of them are very good models, but if I had to choose, I guess I’d go with the one who wore less clothes. Congrats, Bella!
