Emily Ratajkowski Is Working Her Instagram Hard!

August 15th, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski

Like I said the other day, I’m surprised Emily Ratajkowski is still playing the social media game and not married to some billionaire. She better hurry up and snag one because she is now 26, and in hot chick years, that is way up there. We should all pray for her. There is nothing sadder than a hot chick at 30, still showing her tits on the web.

         
