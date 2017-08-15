Canned Tuna

Socialites Hard At Work! (TMZ)

Hilary Duff Melonlicious In New Snapchat (Egotastic)

Taylor Swift And Her Hotness Wins (TooFab)

Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Really Care That Her Nipples Showed Up On “Friends” (DLISTED)

Lily Collins Steals The Show (MoeJackson)

Lea Michele’s Awesome Little Booty (Popoholic)

Lexy Panterra Beach A$$ (WWTDD)

Rita Ora Did Teen Choice Awards 2017 (IDLYITW)