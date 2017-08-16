Alicia Vikander Gets Sexy For Elle Magazine
August 16th, 2017
I’m not sure if you guys remember, but back in the day, I predicted that Alicia Vikander here would be a huge star. And well, now here’s the Swedish actress on the cover of Elle‘s September issue. So yeah, looks like my prediction came true. Then again, I also predicted I’d have my own place and a supermodel wife by now, but hey, one out of two ain’t bad!
