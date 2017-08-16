Alicia Vikander Gets Sexy For Elle Magazine

August 16th, 2017

Alicia Vikander

I’m not sure if you guys remember, but back in the day, I predicted that Alicia Vikander here would be a huge star. And well, now here’s the Swedish actress on the cover of Elle‘s September issue. So yeah, looks like my prediction came true. Then again, I also predicted I’d have my own place and a supermodel wife by now, but hey, one out of two ain’t bad!

Alicia Vikander Pictures Alicia Vikander Pictures Alicia Vikander Pictures Alicia Vikander Pictures Alicia Vikander Pictures
Alicia Vikander Pictures Alicia Vikander Pictures
Loading...