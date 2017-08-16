Gender Neutral Halsey Does Playboy

I guess Playboy must really be hurting for “celebrity” models these days, because that’s the only reason I can think of for why they asked former up-and-coming pop star/hottie Halsey to pose for them for their latest issue. It’s not like she’s a major draw or household name or anything. And yeah, I’m sorry, but if you ask me, they could’ve picked any Insta-hottie/professional “influencer” at random and this shoot would’ve turned out 20 times hotter. Oh well. There’s always next issue.