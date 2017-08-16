Kendall Jenner Does Adidas

Kendall Jenner

I don’t know how or why Adidas decided that Kendall Jenner would be a good spokesmodel — sorry, “brand ambassador” — for them. Considering I’m pretty sure she’s never actually broken a sweat in her life and probably pays assistants to move her legs for her on the exercise bike. But whatever. I’m not going to argue with results. Because this latest shoot has definitely sent my heart rate soaring. Yow!

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner
