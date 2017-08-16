Candice Swanepoel As A Cowgirl Is Awesome
August 16th, 2017
I guess Victoria’s Secret must be doing some kind of cowboy-themed photoshoot with all their models right now, because yesterday, it was Elsa Hosk. And now today we’ve got Candice Swanepoel wearing nothing but a cowboy hat, lingerie and assless chaps. And I’d tell you who I think wore it better, but I seem to be having a little trouble focusing on the keyboard right about now. You’ll have to give me a minute. Well, make that more like 30-45 seconds.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BXtoiLUFgsF/?hl=en&taken-by=angelcandices
