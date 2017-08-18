Bella Thorne Teases Some More
August 18th, 2017
According to my sources, this video of Bella Thorne showing off her booty in white short shorts is from behind-the-scenes at the Teen Choice Awards. Which makes sense, because if I was still a teenage Tuna, I’d definitely choose to watch that GIF on repeat until my eyes permanently crossed. Luckily, now that I’m an adult, I’m a little more responsible. I’ll probably just watch it for the rest of the afternoon instead.
