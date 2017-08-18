Natalie Portman Naked For Dior

I know I haven’t done a post on Natalie Portman in years, but that’s just because she went and did something I just can’t support — AKA having two little brats. Talk about selfish, right? Anyway, the good news is, it looks like Natalie’s finally done pretending to be a devoted mom and hired a nanny or something like all the other normal Hollywood MILFs. And now she’s back to being a world-class hottie again. Because this shoot she did for Miss Dior is the best thing I’ve seen from Natalie in years. Welcome back! It’s been too long.