Elizabeth Hurley Is Now A Professional Instagram Model

I know people always say you can’t teach old dogs new tricks, but apparently that doesn’t apply to old cougars. Because it looks like somebody finally taught Elizabeth Hurley how to use Instagram. And she’s a total pro. In fact, I’d say she’s probably hotter than 90% of the Insta-wannabes out there who are half her age. I mean, is there anything this hottie can’t do? Other than age like a normal human being, that is… Either way, enjoy!