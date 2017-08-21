Emma Stone Does Marie Claire
August 21st, 2017
Emma Stone is a pretty sweet looking ginger, but I have to say she is even sweeter as a blond in this latest Marie Claire photoshoot. As they say blonds have more fun, and I couldn’t agree more. Now can we get this chick in some lingerie or swimsuits?
