AJ Michalka And Aly Michalka Make A Great Pair

I know I haven’t done a post on AJ and Aly Michalka in long time, but I’m not going to lie, I got pretty excited when I heard that they did a photoshoot for Playboy. I mean, it’s got everything a pervert could want: a pair of hot sisters, who haven’t been famous in a while, and are probably looking to restart their 15 minutes of fame by any means necessary… In Playboy. But then I saw the pictures. And they’re fine. But not anywhere close to what me and the Little Tuna were thinking. What gives? I thought Playboy was back to doing nudity again. What a waste.

