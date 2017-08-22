Sarah Hyland Is Working On Her Fitness

August 22nd, 2017

Sarah Hyland

I’m glad to see that Sarah Hyland is finally starting to get the hang of this whole hot nobody thing and really committing to the Instagram hottie lifestyle: posting videos from the gym, posting cleavage shots before, after and during her workout. She even came up with a genius new idea: the bikini gym workout. I’m just so proud. …Pride’s one of the emotions you feel in your pants, right? Either way, I’m feeling a lot of whatever you call it.




