Bregje Heinen Does Maxim SOOOOO Good

August 23rd, 2017

Bregje Heinen

Well this is a treat; Bregje Heinen in Maxim Magazine. I know I usually make fun of them for producing lame photoshoots, but I think this one of Bregje is probably the best shoot of 2017. Good job, I may even go out and buy a copy.

