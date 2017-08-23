Jessica Lowndes Living The Instagram Model Life

August 23rd, 2017

It’s one thing when you are in your late teens, early twenties to be on Instagram posing for pictures for likes and tags, but when you get to 28, I believe you got to change your game a little. Sure, Jessica Lowndes is hot, but she’s not Instagram model hot. I mean, have you seen what the competition is! Anyway, she needs to find her niche now and stick with it. Otherwise, in around 6 months her #InstaLife will be over.

         
Jessica Lowndes      
