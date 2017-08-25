Camilla Belle Makes Somewhat A Comeback

August 25th, 2017

Camilla Belle

I haven’t done a post on Camilla Belle in ages. I thought her career was over. I do follow her on Instagram, and I have to admit it is one of the most boring pages ever. Almost as boring as this photoshoot. It’s a shame cause she is really a beautiful woman, she just doesn’t know how to market herself. She needs to call me, or better yet, call Bella Thorne.

         
Camilla Belle Camilla Belle Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle Camilla Belle Camilla Belle  
Loading...