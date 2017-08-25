Britney Spears Is Fit As F%ck

August 25th, 2017

Britney Spears

Holy Moses! Britney Spears is fit as f%ck!!! I have to give to her. She really has put in the work and it is paying off. I know her time as a pop princess is over, but but now she can actually give some youngsters a good run for their money. Keep up the good work!


         
